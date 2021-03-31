BitCapitalVendor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $741,187.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $741,187.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

