BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0036 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,050.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00415454 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 993% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

