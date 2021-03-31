Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.23 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $586.46 million and $68.23 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.58 or 0.00052953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,630.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.00894705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00357597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

