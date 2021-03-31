Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 4.7% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $96,525.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.07 or 0.00507985 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.