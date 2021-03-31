Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00263204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00085831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 129.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

