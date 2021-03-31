Bitcoin Rhodium Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.