Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $223.74 or 0.00377535 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,264.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.61 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002278 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,693,127 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

