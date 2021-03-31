BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.34 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00007124 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

