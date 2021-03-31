BitcoinZ Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $4,888.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00259318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00086341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,101,372,056 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

