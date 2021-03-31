BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $98,977.87 and $54,955.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005974 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.92 or 0.01131264 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024633 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002323 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.