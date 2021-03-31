BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

