BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,485.50

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. BitSend has a total market cap of $108,485.50 and $225.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.46 or 0.00362283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029243 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.53 or 0.05447220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,440,425 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

Buying and Selling BitSend

