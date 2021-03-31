BITTO Hits Market Cap of $843,945.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BITTO has a total market cap of $843,945.00 and approximately $113,819.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070578 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

