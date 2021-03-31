BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $268,559.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $268,559.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

