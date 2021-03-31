BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of BlackBerry worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

