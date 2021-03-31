BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.69. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,897 shares.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

