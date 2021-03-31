BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.75. Approximately 3,483,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,008,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$77,880. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

