BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 281,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

