BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 198,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,117. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

