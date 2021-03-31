BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,360 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.39% of Ultralife worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULBI stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

