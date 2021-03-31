BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,089 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.20% of Soliton worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SOLY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

