BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.07% of Exagen worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,619 shares in the company, valued at $462,944.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.