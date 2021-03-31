BlackRock Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

