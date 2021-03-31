BlackRock Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Electromed worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Electromed by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Electromed by 1,538.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

