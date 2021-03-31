BlackRock Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.05% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

