BlackRock Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Freedom worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

