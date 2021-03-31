BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.01% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBII. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

MBII opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

