BlackRock Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 583,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.00% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $518.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

