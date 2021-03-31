BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $757.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.90 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

