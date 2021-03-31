BlackRock Inc. Purchases 320,406 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.38% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

