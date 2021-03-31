BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.