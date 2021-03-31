BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

SB opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.