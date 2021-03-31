BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,107,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

