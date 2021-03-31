BlackRock Inc. Sells 123,340 Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.63% of J. Alexander’s worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAX opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

