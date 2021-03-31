BlackRock Inc. Sells 176,973 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

