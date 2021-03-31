BlackRock Inc. Sells 268,824 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFT stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -60.29. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

