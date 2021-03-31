BlackRock Inc. Sells 401,211 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.45% of Express worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.09. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

