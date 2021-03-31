BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

