BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 190.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

