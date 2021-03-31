Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0030 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $85,972.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.53 or 0.03249009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00334575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.63 or 0.00919445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00417917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00373283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00265221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00023875 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.