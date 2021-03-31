BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 114.8% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $56,439.54 and $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005714 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,708,966 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

