Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $36.98

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.98, but opened at $39.00. Blink Charging shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 17,681 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,570 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.