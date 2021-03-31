BLink Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. BLink has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00640671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026758 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,275,061 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

