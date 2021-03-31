Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $525,130.50

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $525,130.50 and $211.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

