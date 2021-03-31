Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,536.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

