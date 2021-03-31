Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

