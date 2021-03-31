Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Cap of $12.90 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $664,369.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

