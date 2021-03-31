Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308,662 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.35% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 57,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

