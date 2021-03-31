Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $426,998.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,001,507 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

