bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.97). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

